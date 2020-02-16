Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.24 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) will report $70.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.58 million. Apollo Investment reported sales of $61.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year sales of $275.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $275.30 million to $275.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $283.47 million, with estimates ranging from $281.58 million to $285.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Apollo Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AINV has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Apollo Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Apollo Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

AINV stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%.

In other Apollo Investment news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $42,932.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,299.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 671,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,720,000 after buying an additional 97,089 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth $1,640,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth $1,529,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth $1,380,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth $909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

