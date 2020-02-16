Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s Largest Position

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,459 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.8% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

AAPL stock opened at $324.95 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.38 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,421.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $310.86 and a 200 day moving average of $254.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

