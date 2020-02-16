Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.4% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $95,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apple to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.55.

Shares of AAPL opened at $324.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.90. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.38 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,421.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

