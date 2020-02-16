Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 1.91

News articles about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Apple earned a media sentiment score of 1.91 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the iPhone maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Apple’s ranking:

AAPL stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $324.95. The company had a trading volume of 20,028,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,657,334. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $310.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.90. Apple has a 12 month low of $169.38 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1,421.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.55.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

