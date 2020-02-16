Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $9,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTV. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.05.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $88.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.17. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.04. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

