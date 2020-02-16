Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Aptiv by 14.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Aptiv by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.05.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APTV stock opened at $88.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.17. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $63.36 and a 12-month high of $99.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.33%.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

