ArcelorMittal SA (AMS:MT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ArcelorMittal SA (AMS:MT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €20.19 ($23.48).

A number of analysts have recently commented on MT shares. Morgan Stanley set a €21.30 ($24.77) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($35.77).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

