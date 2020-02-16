Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.25 Million

Brokerages expect that Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) will report $252.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Archrock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $252.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $252.50 million. Archrock reported sales of $233.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archrock will report full-year sales of $971.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $971.50 million to $971.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Archrock.

AROC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

NYSE AROC opened at $8.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 2.81. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 120.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archrock by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Archrock by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,991,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,511,000 after purchasing an additional 841,994 shares in the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,951,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,413,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Archrock by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 677,243 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 351,100 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

