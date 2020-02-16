Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARNC. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arconic by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Arconic by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arconic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Arconic by 813.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

In related news, VP W Paul Myron sold 10,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $312,465.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 80,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,153.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $919,946.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,468.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Arconic Inc has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.34.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Arconic had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arconic Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.79%.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.