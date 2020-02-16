ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by CLS Investments LLC

CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC owned 0.23% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,325,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,070,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,246,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,842,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 336,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after acquiring an additional 51,612 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.57.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.