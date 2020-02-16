ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

ASOMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $44.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average of $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.55 and a beta of 2.83. ASOS PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $53.80.

About ASOS PLC/ADR

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

