Assura PLC (LON:AGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Assura PLC (LON:AGR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 75.80 ($1.00).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGR shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 62 ($0.82) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Friday, December 13th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Assura from GBX 76 ($1.00) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Assura in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 81 ($1.07) price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Assura in a report on Friday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 75 ($0.99) price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 285,000 shares of Assura stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03), for a total value of £222,300 ($292,423.05).

Shares of LON AGR opened at GBX 83.50 ($1.10) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 77.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 73.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 24.56. Assura has a twelve month low of GBX 56.20 ($0.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 82 ($1.08).

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

