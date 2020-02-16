Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Astronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.27. Astronics posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astronics will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Astronics.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Astronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of Astronics stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46. Astronics has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Astronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,733,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Astronics in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Astronics by 408.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 50,635 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Astronics by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Astronics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 218,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

