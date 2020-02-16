Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,745 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Athene worth $39,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Athene by 571.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,350,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Athene by 15.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,741,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,268,000 after purchasing an additional 228,300 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd grew its holdings in Athene by 20.5% in the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,563,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,750,000 after purchasing an additional 266,235 shares during the period. Portland Ltd acquired a new stake in Athene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,163,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Athene by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 809,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,014,000 after purchasing an additional 150,626 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $382,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ATH shares. ValuEngine lowered Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Athene to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $48.28 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $48.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

