AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,207,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,713 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 4.14% of AudioCodes worth $31,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 23.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,468,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 406.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 7.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AUDC. BidaskClub lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AudioCodes from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AudioCodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of AudioCodes stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.92 million, a P/E ratio of 201.27 and a beta of 0.69. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $52.80 million for the quarter. AudioCodes had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 24.11%.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 1%.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

