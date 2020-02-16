Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Given a C$2.00 Price Target at Pi Financial

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) has been given a C$2.00 price objective by Pi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$5.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$4.75 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.03.

Shares of ACB opened at C$2.06 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of C$1.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$75.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

