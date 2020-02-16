Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) PT Lowered to C$2.25 at CIBC

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its target price dropped by analysts at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s current price.

ACB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Laurentian set a C$4.75 target price on Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Eight Capital lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.03.

Shares of TSE ACB opened at C$2.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of C$1.90 and a 52-week high of C$13.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.85.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$75.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$95.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

