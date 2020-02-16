Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 784,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 505,393 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.66% of Autohome worth $62,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 894.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Autohome by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Autohome by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATHM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.70 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Autohome in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $79.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.79 and a 200-day moving average of $81.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. Autohome Inc has a twelve month low of $65.46 and a twelve month high of $117.99.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

