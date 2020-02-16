Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires 260 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 0.9% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth $33,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 760.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $565.94 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.54 and a 52-week high of $576.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $527.75 and its 200 day moving average is $474.04. The company has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.00, for a total value of $2,032,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,081 shares of company stock valued at $33,360,947. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $585.00 to $584.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.33.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

