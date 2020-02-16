Aviance Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGA. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 3rd quarter valued at $940,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Magna International by 34.5% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new position in Magna International during the third quarter worth about $213,000. QV Investors Inc. grew its position in Magna International by 27.7% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 764,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,964,000 after buying an additional 165,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Magna International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

MGA opened at $51.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.70. Magna International Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $57.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MGA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Magna International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark started coverage on Magna International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Magna International in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.42.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

