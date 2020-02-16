Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,550 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635,296 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $169,146,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3,907.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,822,231 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $126,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,805 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,191,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $594,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,829,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $46.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $47.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.