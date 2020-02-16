Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 46,369 Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 46,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 106.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 558.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Imperial Capital upgraded Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Discovery Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

DISCA stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Discovery Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Discovery Communications news, insider David Leavy sold 44,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,450,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,883 shares in the company, valued at $6,833,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $825,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 364,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,022,869.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

