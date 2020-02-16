Aviance Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,629,000 after purchasing an additional 31,856 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,198,000 after buying an additional 16,602 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 108,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,146 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,379,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TROW opened at $137.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.14. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.55.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,700 shares of company stock worth $9,899,514 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

