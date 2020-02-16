Aviance Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI cut Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cfra cut Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

