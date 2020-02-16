Aviance Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 50,986 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 121,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth $2,346,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth $22,041,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 661.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $1,693,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,449.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JLL opened at $171.34 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1-year low of $124.01 and a 1-year high of $178.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.75.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

