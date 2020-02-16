Aviance Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,839 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Thor Industries worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 636.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Thor Industries by 64.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

THO opened at $86.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.38. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $42.05 and a one year high of $88.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.00.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

