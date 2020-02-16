Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UTF. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of UTF stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $27.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

