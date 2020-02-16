Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 29.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $11,162,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $652,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.08.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $125.42 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $125.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.