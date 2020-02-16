Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $2.03 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,354 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 4,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $118.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.70. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.54 and a 12 month high of $119.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1267 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

