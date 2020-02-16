Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $437.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $421.27 and its 200-day moving average is $391.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.53 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In other news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

