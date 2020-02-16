Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $5.90 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.5% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,166,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 23,972 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $2,053,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Visa by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,346 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa stock opened at $210.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $143.18 and a 52 week high of $210.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.62 and a 200-day moving average of $184.01.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $251.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.62.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

