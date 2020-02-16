Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $9.94 Million Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 2.5% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,913 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BA opened at $340.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.11. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $302.72 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The company has a market capitalization of $193.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -236.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of Boeing to $337.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.03.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

