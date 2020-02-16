Aviance Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 77,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 229,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,147,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $130.69 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $105.96 and a one year high of $130.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.50.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

