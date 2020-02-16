Aviance Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 88,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 54,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 30,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,293,000.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0802 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from Invesco Financial Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.