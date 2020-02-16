Aviance Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $57.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.89. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $57.86.

