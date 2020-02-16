Aviance Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Winnebago Industries worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $342,573.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,055.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bret A. Woodson sold 3,470 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $191,370.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,011.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $60.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.60. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.16.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.52 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 12.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

