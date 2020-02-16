Aviance Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,850 shares during the quarter. Invesco comprises approximately 0.8% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Invesco by 67.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,727,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,950 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 940,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,901,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,858,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,488,000 after purchasing an additional 396,078 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,600,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,772,000 after purchasing an additional 379,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,402,000. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup set a $16.50 target price on shares of Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.14. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

