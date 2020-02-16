Aviance Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

BOND opened at $109.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.56. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $103.56 and a 52 week high of $109.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

