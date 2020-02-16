Aviance Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 0.8% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $339.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.67 and a 1 year high of $342.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $329.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

