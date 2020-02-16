Aviance Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,402 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 7,537 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 1.9% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 239,953 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,216,000 after purchasing an additional 44,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,244 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,102 shares of company stock valued at $45,886,831. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Imperial Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $446.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

Shares of NFLX opened at $380.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $344.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.67. The company has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.