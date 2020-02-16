Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,544 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,752 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JAZZ. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.14.

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $213,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,864.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total transaction of $187,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,903,646.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock worth $3,714,896 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JAZZ stock opened at $140.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $116.52 and a fifty-two week high of $154.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.52 and a 200-day moving average of $137.40.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

