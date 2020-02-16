Aviance Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.3% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,911 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,322,385,000 after buying an additional 236,791 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,385,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $575,041,000 after buying an additional 10,043 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,399,000 after buying an additional 154,094 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,337,000 after buying an additional 274,146 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock opened at $223.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,426 shares of company stock worth $6,351,866 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.