Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Position Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,051,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.73% of Baidu worth $764,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 52.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIDU. CICC Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.50 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.92.

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $134.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690,604 shares. Baidu Inc has a twelve month low of $93.39 and a twelve month high of $186.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.25.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.