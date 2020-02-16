Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.87 Billion

Equities analysts expect Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) to post $5.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.08 billion. Baker Hughes posted sales of $5.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year sales of $25.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.15 billion to $25.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $27.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.95 billion to $28.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

In related news, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $132,661.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,647 shares in the company, valued at $762,104.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Marsh sold 6,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $135,912.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $687,949,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,939,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,379,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,560,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

BKR stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.43 and a one year high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 99.91, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

