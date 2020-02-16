Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,129,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 431,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.32% of Ball worth $913,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLL traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $77.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,889,600 shares. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $82.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.13.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Vertical Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.01.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,336,106.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $429,843.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,853.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,836 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

