Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 994,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Ball worth $64,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,850,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,286,000 after purchasing an additional 703,830 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,197,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,335,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Ball by 205.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 519,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,840,000 after purchasing an additional 349,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 889,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,781,000 after purchasing an additional 341,855 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,889,600 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.13. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.01.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,382 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $596,226.10. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $429,843.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,853.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,836 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

