BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will report earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.95. BancFirst also posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.60 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $60.14 on Friday. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.21.

In other BancFirst news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Seat sold 4,200 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. CWM LLC raised its position in BancFirst by 1,267.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

