Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.58.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,319,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,206,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895,469 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,301,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,997 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.0037 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 7.04%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

