Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of Bancolombia stock opened at $54.80 on Friday. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $44.66 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 33,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 30,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 7.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

