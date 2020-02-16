Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$78.40.

BNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

BNS stock opened at C$74.73 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$67.17 and a 12 month high of C$76.75. The firm has a market cap of $90.88 billion and a PE ratio of 11.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$73.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$73.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported C$1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.82. The business had revenue of C$7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.98 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.7299995 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.28%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

